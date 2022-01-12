Bulldogs make plans for Saturday parade, celebration

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks off the field after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Saturday celebration for the national championship Georgia Bulldog football team will start with a parade along Lumpkin Street, stepping off at 12:30 and culminating with a 2 o’clock gathering of the Bulldog faithful in Sanford Stadium. The Dogs won UGA’s first national title since 1980 with that Monday night victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs returned to Athens from Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

From Mike Griffith, DawgNation...

Gates at Sanford Stadium will open at noon, where some fans may choose to await the coaching staff and players after they take part in a parade down Lumpkin Street at that starts at 12:30 p.m. before transitioning into a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m.

The program for the Bulldogs national championship celebration will begin at 2 p.m. between the famous hedges of Sanford Stadium.

The tickets to the event are complimentary, per the school, and are available to season ticket holders and students now through Thursday via an online request form.

The remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Thursday and, if any are left, on Friday.

Campus operations surrounding the event will be one place, with visitors welcome to campus at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

More details will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com this week.

From UGA Parking...

YELLOW AREAS:

These areas need to be vacated by 5:15 PM on FRIDAY to prevent towing.

N01 and N02 permit holders may shift their vehicle into the North Campus Deck beginning at noon on Friday for free parking for the duration of the day.

RED AREAS:

These areas need to be vacated by 5:00 AM on SATURDAY to prevent towing.

Relocate state vehicles from red and yellow lots and decks to any green area, preferably in loading docks or spaces marked for state vehicles.

GREEN AREAS:

If you need to park on campus during the parade, please ensure your vehicle is moved into a green parking area.

Resident Students – Please note, overflow parking is available for you in the East Village Deck starting after 5:00 PM on Friday.

Additional information can be found at https://tps.uga.edu/impacted_lots If you have any questions, please email us at onestopshop@uga.edu

