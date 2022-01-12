Bulldogs back in Athens after title win in Indy

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs players celebrate after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldog football team returned to Athens Tuesday, driving in by bus after flying into Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: the Dogs are home as national champions, having defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday night’s game in Indianapolis.

From WSB TV...

The National Champion Georgia Bulldogs are officially back home in Georgia.

The team’s plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday afternoon with airport staff cheering them on as they got off the plane.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was on the tarmac as the team got off their plane and talked with some of the players.

MVP Safety Lewis Cine said Monday night’s national championship win hasn’t sunk in yet.

“How proud of you of this team’s accomplishments?” Jones asked Cine.

“I’m proud of my teammates and I’m proud of the coaches. What all of us had to endure this whole season to finish strong,” Cine said.

Airport workers and other staff cheered as coach Kirby Smart was among the first to get off the flight from Indianapolis at Hartsfield-Jackson.

“Coach, how do you feel?” Jones asked Smart.

Smart gave him a thumbs up sign in response.

As the team loaded onto six buses and headed to Athens, fans arriving from Indianapolis touched down as well.

And boy, were they proud of their team.

“I just hoped that we played them close. I mean the 4th quarter it changed everything man. It was an unbelievable atmosphere,” Bulldogs fan JT Stewart said.

When the team arrived back in Athens, they were greeted by hundreds of students as they got off the buses.

“It’s crazy! I didn’t expect this many people and I just love the support. This is what I came here for. I love the dawgs. Go Dawgs!” UGA football player Jalen Carter said.

“Man, it’s great to bring a Natty back to Athens. University of Georgia, I love you,” UGA player Nakobe Dean said.

Many students told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden they tried to go to class Tuesday, but all they could think about was football.

“So excited. We literally can’t believe it. We just ... It’s unreal. Just so exciting,” said student Ruby Albritton.

“It was crazy! Our whole bodies were shaking. We were so excited to see them and I’m just so happy for them,” UGA student Jordan Boyt said.

Many students said they haven’t slept a minute since the win.

“I’ve been a Georgia fan since as far as I can remember and seeing all these guys come in as recruits and develop and just play as a team, I just want to congratulate them for all the hard work that they have done,” UGA student Stephen Goodyear said.

This Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs are going to celebrate the national championship at Sanford Stadium.

The best part is tickets are free.

