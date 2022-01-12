ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

National title trophy on display today, tomorrow in Athens

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
National championship trophy

The Georgia Bulldogs national championship trophy is on display today and tomorrow in Athens, making stops at two local Wal Mart stores. The trophy the Dogs won by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide night before last in Indianapolis is at the Wal Mart on Lexington Road today and the store on Epps Bridge Parkway Thursday, 4 til 7 both days.

Every year, an expert craftsman works for three months to craft a new trophy, which the winning team gets to keep and permanently display on campus.

©2022 Cox Media Group

