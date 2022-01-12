National title trophy on display today, tomorrow in Athens

National championship trophy

The Georgia Bulldogs national championship trophy is on display today and tomorrow in Athens, making stops at two local Wal Mart stores. The trophy the Dogs won by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide night before last in Indianapolis is at the Wal Mart on Lexington Road today and the store on Epps Bridge Parkway Thursday, 4 til 7 both days.

From WSB TV...

The National Championship trophy will be on display at two Athens Walmarts later this week.

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

On Wednesday, the trophy will be on display at the Walmart on Lexington Road. On Thursday, the trophy visits the Walmart on Epps Bridge Road.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at both locations, fans can have their photo taken with the brand-new, 24K-gold trophy, which is more than three feet tall.

Every year, an expert craftsman works for three months to craft a new trophy, which the winning team gets to keep and permanently display on campus.

