The City of Burien is seeking qualifications from individuals or organizations to provide a comprehensive and equitable strategy for engaging Burien residents in city planning projects over the next two years. The City values community participation in the civic process and wants to ensure that future decisions are representative of our residents’ values and needs. The first project the consultant will work on is the revision of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan. However, there are options to expand the scope of work to include outreach for upcoming updates to the Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Master Plan as well.

