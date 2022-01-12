ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Chelsea flower show to feature planet-friendly garden designs

By Helena Horton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mvxfy_0djQ2pZR00
A compost bin in the Cop26 garden at last year’s Chelsea flower show. This year, designers have been asked to include biodiverse elements in their exhibitions.

While many expect to see rows of bright flowers and pillowy blossoms at the Chelsea flower show, this year star gardens will also feature such biodiverse elements as fungi and a beaver habitat.

Garden designers at the annual Royal Horticulture Society (RHS) show have been asked to consider the environment when making their entries.

Though many of the traditional aspects of the show, including the prize flowers in the Great Pavilion, remain, many gardens focus on nature rather than conventional manicured beauty.

For the first time, the gardening power of beavers will be displayed at the show. The Rewilding Britain Landscape garden, by the designers Lulu Urquhart and Adam Hunt, will demonstrate how the rodents tend the landscape and let biodiversity thrive.

Beavers became extinct in the UK 400 years ago, and only in recent years have they been reintroduced to parts of the country.

Their garden will show naturally rewilded landscape in the south-west of England, with the designers saying they will be “showing the role of beavers as incredible bioengineers within a natural ecosystem.”

It will feature a beaver dam, and a pool with a lodge behind, and show off a “riparian meadow” of the sort beavers create when they partially flood a riverbank and attract pollinators and other wildlife.

The pair said: “The inspiration for the garden comes from seeing the incredible abundance, diversity and beauty that comes from the presence of beavers, a mammal once lost to the British landscape and now reintroduced.”

Favourite trees of beavers, including hazel and field maples, have been chosen for the garden, as well as native wildflowers and plants that encourage and support trees such as hawthorn and alder, which provide winter food for many birds and support dozens of insect species.

Rather than flowers, the designer Joe Perkins has decided to show off a range of fungi to highlight the “inseparable connection between plants and fungi within woodland ecosystems”.

In between buying new roses and water features for their gardens, attenders will learn about the complex mycelium networks that connect and support woodland life, in the exhibit that will make use of trees including sweet chestnut and Douglas fir.

The garden will also include species that are used to warmer climates, to highlight how our planting may have to change as a result of a warming planet.

While most at the show, to be held in May in the grounds of the Royal hospital, Chelsea, usually focus on what grows in the soil, the dirt itself is the star of the new Blue Peter garden.

The designer, Juliet Sergeant, is hoping to “open the eyes of children and adults to the role of soil in supporting life and its potential to help in our fight against climate change”.

The garden will feature a subterranean chamber, which will show a soil animation, and soil-themed art by the children of Salford. It also features a roof-top meadow and barley field with common spotted and southern marsh orchids and a two-tonne tree on the planted roof, showing the wide variety of plants that good healthy soil can sustain.

Also at the show is a foraging garden by Howard Miller, for the Alder Hey children’s hospital. The garden features a movable foraging kitchen and is designed to help children engage in nature through foraging, sharing healthy food, play, relaxing together and being in the moment.

The garden will heavily feature heather and bilberries. Miller said: “One of my favourite childhood memories is going to pick bilberries with my grandparents, My grandpa Harold had a habit of counting 1,000 bilberries into a bag before he would allow himself to talk to us. My grandma Mary and I would sit and eat the bilberries while he wasn’t looking.

“The smell of sitting in among heather and bilberries just transports me to that moment. So the takeaway I would like people to have is to give foraging a try, it’s free, it’s good for the soul and it’s a great excuse to connect with nature and each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on The Green Planet: verdant and necessary

The term “plant blindness” was coined in 1998 to describe our general tendency, as humans, not to see the plant life that surrounds us. The problem has understandable roots: the human brain evolved to detect difference, and then to categorise that difference as either threat or non-threat. Plants, being unlikely to attack, are lumped together and treated as background, a green screen against which dramas take place. Many plants, and especially trees, exist on a different timescale to humans – who, moreover, have spent millennia dividing existence into conscious beings and things, where the former are afforded automatic importance over the latter. Combined with the general move to cities, and then to screen-based life indoors, this has resulted in, for example, up to half of British children being unable to identify stinging nettles, brambles or bluebells; 82% of those questioned could not recognise an oak leaf.
GARDENING
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Swimmers as tops and a coat that covers everything: dressing for a wet, hot Australian summer

You never forget the times you really get caught in the rain. “My first night out in Melbourne after the latest lockdown also happened to coincide with a torrential downpour,” says Melbourne designer Emily Nolan. “My best friend and I couldn’t get a table at a restaurant anywhere and I was wearing kitten heels with bows, a velvet suit and a silk shirt. I was dressed for freedom, not a storm, and we ended up completely drenched because outfits don’t always protect us according to plan.”
WORLD
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Planet#British
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
westsidenewsny.com

Gardening trends for 2022

I hope you are enjoying the holiday season with family and friends. As 2021 wraps up, it’s time to look at gardening trends for the new year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which produces the Philadelphia Flower Show, recently announced its top gardening trends picks for 2022. The list includes ways to breathe new life into your garden while also using gardening to help promote health and well-being all year.
GARDENING
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
New York Post

When my daughter moved out, my 700 house plants worth over $13,000 moved in

From brightening up our homes to giving off healthy vibes, house-plants have grown in popularity since the first Covid lockdown. Demand at garden centers was up 81.2 percent in July 2020 compared with the previous year — and celebrities have been showing the way. Olympic diving champ Tom Daley...
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Dark, Cramped Kitchen Turns into an Airy Space With a Breakfast Bar

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes inspiration strikes where you’d least expect it — and closer to home than you’d imagine. For homeowners Sean and Brian, that couldn’t be more true: All it took was viewing their friend’s renovated, open kitchen… a friend that just happened to live in their same building. That layout showed them what they were missing, namely a space that would make entertaining so much more enjoyable. Energized by what they saw at their neighbors’ home, they decided to call in the beloved Brownstone Boys (aka Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum) as their remodeling reinforcements for their cook space — among other projects — in their 500-square-foot one bedroom Manhattan apartment.
HOME & GARDEN
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
agnetwest.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Wild Geraniums

Hardy perennial geraniums are a mainstay of the cottage garden, and perhaps one of the easiest to grow is the classic wild Geranium maculatum. Also known as cranesbill (which refers to the Greek origins of the flower’s name, geranos, which means “crane”), wood geranium, or spotted geranium, the flowers range from white to dark pink, with bright green 5- or 6-lobed leaves that form a dramatic geometric starburst shape with serrated edges. The flowers bear tiny dark red seed capsules. Some types of wild geraniums also contain chemicals that act as a natural insect repellent, particularly against mosquitos.
GARDENING
lakecountybanner.com

The Best Flowering Trees To Plant for the Spring

No matter how much one might enjoy the winter for all its festivities and tranquil beauty, it’s hard to beat the beautiful sights and sounds of spring. The blossoms and flowers that burst from the winter’s chill really do give a feeling like the world is coming back to life. If you want to capture a little of that invigorating energy for your own home, trees that produce flowers in the spring are a wonderful addition to any landscape. Here are some of the best flowering trees to plant for the spring if you want to see some gorgeous blooms.
GARDENING
theintelligencer.com

Eat fresh tomatoes all winter with your own indoor garden

Fresh vegetables?! In winter?! What kind of sorcery is this?! No, it’s not the dark magic of Lucifer, it’s this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Indoor Garden. Grow tomatoes, azaleas, petunias, or your own personal herb garden for rosemary on-the-goesmary. This stainless steel all-in-one garden uses a set of powerful red, white, and blue 20-watt LED lights to grow up to six different varieties of herbs, flowers, or vegetables without the addition of sun or soil.
GARDENING
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Which flowers in your garden are edible?

When it comes to plants for winter color, many of them bear flowers that are edible. Each of these plants has its own special history and charm, creating a desire to pick it up at the nursery now. You may not wish to make a meal out of the flowers mentioned, and you may find their taste somewhat bland, as I do. In any case, you can use them as decorative garnish for salads, desserts, and other dishes.
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Jade Plants of 2022

The jade plant, Crassula ovata, is often referred to as a money plant because it’s believed to bring prosperity to anyone who owns one. While these hardy succulents are known for being easy to care for, it’s important to pot them in the right soil. With so many...
GARDENING
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Foundation plants add curb appeal, value to your home

Landscapes help create curb appeal and add value to your home. The plants you place in beds around your home are called foundation plantings. Typically, they are planted along the front and back of the house and sometimes along each side. When designing the beds, be sure the highest point...
GARDENING
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy