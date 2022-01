In the world of traditional finance, market players can swap future interest rate payments with one another. This is often done as a way to hedge against losses, manage credit risk, or speculate on increasing or decreasing interest rates based on future market conditions. These swaps may occur as fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed or floating-to-floating swaps, each of which is a type of derivative contract. When a swap occurs, the parties do not take ownership of the counterparty’s debt. Instead, under the derivative contract, the interest rates are swapped while the loan's value (notional principal) remains with the original party.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO