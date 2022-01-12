ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine returns today with warmer temps

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine returns today as we start a brief warm up. The good news is the sunshine will continue today and temperatures will be slightly warmer and in the 50s. We’ll warm a little more on Thursday,...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Saturday Downpours, Sunday Flurries

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

Temps Tumble Today

While the snow will take the bigger weather headline today, we can't ignore the tumbling temps we'll be feeling with this Alberta Clipper either. We will be warmest early on, with temps tumbling to the teens by the evening, and eventually on either side of 0° by Saturday morning. Wind chills will drop as well as the temps drop, with things staying cold for the weekend. A little more snow is possible Sunday afternoon & evening. Be sure to bundle up the kiddos then as they head out the door to play in the fresh snow, as our temperatures are staying cold all-weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Winter Storm Watch: Possible inland ice Sunday morning

Sunshine and average temps will end the workweek, then rain moves in for the weekend on Sunday, with the potential for ice in the morning! Today will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but changes are coming soon. The weekend will begin with partly sunny conditions...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Two Cold Fronts In Four Days Bring The Chill To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) – A double shot of cold dry air is setting up to move into South Florida for the long holiday weekend. Two cold fronts will sweep through the state starting Friday and lasting through the long weekend. In between the two, a brief warmup and a few storms are possible. Friday morning temperatures were in the 50s with a northwest breeze. The breeze will be gusty at times making if feel colder, but should become calm Saturday night. The dry air, clear sky, and light wind will lead to a colder night Friday and Saturday morning. Pleasant afternoon sunshine is...
FLORIDA STATE
wbtw.com

Heavy rain Sunday

It was slightly cloudier today than in the previous two days. Temperatures today were in the upper 50s and tonight it will be clear with temperatures in the mid-30s along the coast and low 30s inland. For Saturday, expect mostly cloudy conditions, with cloud coverage enhancing during the evening. It is possible that rain will begin late Saturday night, but a majority of the rain is going to be Sunday. It will be a good, soaking rain on Sunday with 1-2 inches expected.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy