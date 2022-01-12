FINIS Set of the Week: Long Easy Swimming

Virginia Olympian Kate Douglass clocked an unofficial lifetime best in the LCM 200 breast during a suited time trial at UVA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This past Saturday the Virginia Cavaliers took a quick break from short course racing before the spring semester and held a suited LCM practice time trial. Taking part in the time trial were many of UVA’s top swimmers, including 200 IM Olympic medalists Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, as well as 400 IM Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant. According to the results obtained by SwimSwam, there were plenty of highlights.
