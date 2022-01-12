Belotti wants Milan over Newcastle or Toronto as Rossoneri weigh up approach

They have been called the richest club in the world but money is not the answer to Newcastle United’s problems. Eddie Howe’s team have too few points in the bank. That is the only currency that matters at the moment. It makes them Premier League paupers.The reality of the situation is reflected in the club’s approach to the transfer market. Fans dreamt of Saudi cash bringing big names to Tyneside. Chris Wood is not the sort of exotic foreign signing they expected. Newcastle have met the £25m release clause for the Burnley striker. The New Zealander has scored just three...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO