Belotti wants Milan over Newcastle or Toronto as Rossoneri weigh up approach

Eddie Howe believes the “physicality and character” of new signing Chris Wood will make him a key part of Newcastle United’s bid to stay in the Premier League next season.Wood joined Newcastle on Thursday in a £20m transfer from relegation-threatened rivals Burnley, and will add to an attacking unit which already contains Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle. Wood, the most expensive 30-year-old in Premier League history, has been nursing a groin injury but is hopeful of being available for Newcastle’s important meeting with another club fighting at the bottom of the table, Watford, at St James’ Park...
