Premier League

Belotti wants Milan over Newcastle or Toronto as Rossoneri weigh up approach

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Belotti is ready to try a new experience in his career and both Milan clubs are interested in landing him on a free transfer, a report claims. According to this morning’s edition...

www.yardbarker.com

