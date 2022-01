There is little doubt that Marcus Rashford is suffering a crisis of confidence. It is a crisis fuelled by years of trying to drag Manchester United back to where the club wants to be, of playing through debilitating injuries and constantly taking one for the team. A crisis born out of being an academy graduate shunted from position to position to accommodate others - and of never having a manager who has actually coached him to be the best he can be since his dramatic first-team breakthrough in 2016.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO