Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could be set for Premier League return

By Jamie Wilkinson
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid are reportedly working on extending Luka Modric’s contract… but TOTTENHAM are keeping a close eye on developments. Modric is one of the greatest midfield players in history. Testament to that is the Croatian bucking the trend of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon D’Or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy