The Miami Dolphins opted to move on from head coach Brian Flores on Monday and began looking for their next coach. With this news, there have been a lot of reports and questions about what this may mean for their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. There have been rumblings about a Deshaun Watson trade for nearly a year now, and it was always mentioned that Flores was one of the reasons that Watson was considering Miami. Now that the coach is gone, that may put an end to that speculation.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO