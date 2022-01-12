ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Milan ready to sanction loan for young defender as three Serie A clubs register interest

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are open to the idea of loaning out Matteo Gabbia and a number of different clubs are attentive to the opportunity, a report claims. According to a report from La Gazzetta...

