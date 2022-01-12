ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defender Man Utd paid €40m for becomes Milan’s main target – talks open over loan

By Oliver Fisher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan tried hard to get Lille to sell Sven Botman under favourable conditions, but Eric Bailly of Manchester United is now reportedly the main target. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) reports that...

The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Sven Botman
The Independent

Man City’s annual revenues exceed Manchester United’s for first time

Manchester City’s revenues exceeded those of rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, newly-published figures have revealed.City have reported record revenue of £569.8million for the 2020-21 season, an increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with a profit of £2.4million.United recorded revenue of £494.1million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, although the figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of matchday income at Old Trafford particularly keenly felt.£569.8m revenue£271.7m commercial revenue£297.4m broadcast revenue£2.4m profitCity’s latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, represent a club record in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Inter Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Supercoppa Italiana final

Serie A champions Inter Milan play Coppa Italia winners Juventus in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana tonight. Juventus are coming off an enthralling 4-3 win over Roma in their last match but have struggled so far this campaign and are 11 points behind leaders Inter having played a game less. The defending Serie A champions have won eight matches in a row in the league to take a slender lead over city rivals AC Milan in the table. Simone Inzaghi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus earlier this season, with Pablo Dybala scoring a late penalty...
UEFA
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Ronaldo defends Man Utd interim manager Rangnick - 'He needs time'

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo has backed interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Ronaldo gave an interview to Sky Sports, as part of their preview of the team's upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday. During the interview, Ronaldo was asked about the team's fortunes this season, Rangnick's appointment, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Ac Milan#Manchester United#Ivory Coast#Defender Man Utd#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Milannews
Tribal Football

INSIDER: AC Milan in advanced talks to sign Man Utd defender Bailly

AC Milan have been encouraged in talks with Manchester United for Eric Bailly. Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Milan are in advanced negotiations with United about a loan deal for Bailly to the end of the season. Bailly is happy with the developments and is being kept up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Alaves consider cancelling loan for Man Utd whizkid Pellistri

Alaves are considering sending Facundo Pellistri back to Manchester United this month. The Red Devils loaned out the young winger to the La Liga club, but he has been in and out of the starting line-up this season. Alaves may be willing to cut the loan short, which would allow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd open talks with Inter Milan coach Inzaghi

Manchester United are in talks with Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi about next season. Corriere dello Sport says United have made contact with Inzaghi and face competition from Atletico Madrid for the Inter Milan boss as he begins to learn English, a report from Italy has claimed. Reigning Serie A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United striker confident of recovering to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem. But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd expected to block Bailly from joining AC Milan on loan

Manchester United are expected to block Eric Bailly's loan move to AC Milan. The Ivory Coast defender is current away with his country at AFCON. Bailly is desperate to join Milan in the search of more playing time. However, Sky Sports says United will reject his request to leave. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan ready to sanction loan for young defender as three Serie A clubs register interest

AC Milan are open to the idea of loaning out Matteo Gabbia and a number of different clubs are attentive to the opportunity, a report claims. According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), the Rossoneri management are ready to give their green light for Gabbia’s exit on a dry loan until the end of the season as soon as they sign a new centre-back.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE

