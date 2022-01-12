South Shore lobstermen pull traps before monthslong fishing closure during whale migration

As the Great Lakes have begun to freeze around the shoreline, the US Coast Guard has warned people to keep off.Temperatures may have dropped, but the ice thickness “is far below past seasonal averages”, said the Coast Guard on Wednesday. This is “resulting in unstable, weak ice formation and extremely hazardous conditions”, it added.The Great Lakes are known for ice fishing, skating, hockey, and curling in the winter months. However, coverage varies significantly from lake to lake and from year to year. Ice coverage appears to be in decline, and ice thickness levels are far below past seasonal averages, warned...
