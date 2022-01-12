South Shore lobstermen pull traps before monthslong fishing closure during whale migration

Warming oceans due to the climate crisis are having a significant impact on the migratory patterns of tiger sharks, allowing the apex predator to expand its range, but also exposing them to new risks, a new study has warned.Research by scientists at the University of Miami has found both the location and timing of tiger shark migrations have changed as the world’s seas have warmed, increasingly moving them out of protected areas outside of protected areas, where they are more vulnerable to commercial fishing.The tiger shark is the largest of the predatory sharks, with adults occasionally exceeding 7.5 metres (24.6...

