ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

South Shore lobstermen pull traps before monthslong fishing closure during whale migration

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLobster fishermen on the South Shore are pulling thousands of lobster traps from the water ahead of a yearly fishing closure meant to protect a rapidly declining population...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Rescuers Struggling to Free Whale Entangled in Fish Lines With Her Newborn Calf

Ocean specialists believe there's no likelihood of releasing two 16-foot lengths of fishing rope tied to a North Atlantic right whale that gave birth while trapped in a fishing line while her calf is still small. Right Whales. Right whales' bodies are rotund, with arching rostrums, V-shaped blowholes, and dark...
ANIMALS
Mysuncoast.com

FWC issues warning for boaters during right whale calving season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife are asking boaters to be cautious in the water for the duration of right whale calving season. Right whale calving season runs through mid-April in Atlantic state and federal waters off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A 54-foot boat was a total loss after accidentally hitting a North Atlantic right whale mom and calf off the Florida coast last year. The boat was close to shore and, thankfully, the crew and passengers made it safely to land.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#South Shore#Lobster#Fishing Industry
Great Lakes Now

Fresh, local and forgotten: On Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, families fight to save their fisheries

This story first ran on The Narwhal, a non-profit news organization that publishes in-depth stories about Canada’s natural world. Those who choose a life in commercial fishing on the Great Lakes are granted a front row seat to the natural world. Familiar joys include the sight of a fiery sunrise cresting the freshwater horizon, and the still water at the tail end of a day, when the coastline is vacant and the world feels like a place of your own.
AGRICULTURE
SF angler

Guide to Halibut Fishing from Shore and Pier

All over California, halibut can be easily caught from public piers and shorelines. This means that anyone has the opportunity to catch big, delicious halibut with minimal experience and gear! This article contains everything you need to know to catch a "doormat" yourself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
740thefan.com

Keep Fish Caught in Deep Water

North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists are encouraging ice anglers to keep fish caught from deep waters. Catch-and-release fishing, no matter the time of year, is discouraged for fish caught in 30 feet or more, because fish reeled in from those depths have a greater chance of dying if released.
HOBBIES
uticaphoenix.net

Going out on the ice this winter? Before ice fishing,

As the mercury drops, you may want to go ice fishing, snowmobiling and skating. But Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in Michigan warns that no ice on a frozen lake, river or pond is ever 100% safe. If you do plan to venture out onto the ice this winter, Bouchard’s...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
suncoastnews.com

The Nature Coast Fishing Report: Inshore fishing yielding good results

Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the warm weather means schools of scaled sardines are still on the flats and he’s had no trouble finding bait near the Anclote power plant outfall. He’s been putting his anglers on trout, reds and snook. The spoils along the Anclote River channel have been particularly productive. With water temperatures unseasonably warm, there are good numbers of snook on the outside points and around creek mouths.
HOBBIES
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Ice Fishing Safety Tips in South Dakota

With several days of extreme cold weather in South Dakota, you would think that everything should be fine to walk out on the lake to drill that ice fishing hole right? Best to be safe and go through your pre-ice fishing checklist. Of all the cool new ice fishing gifts...
HOBBIES
Atlantic City Press

Slow down for whales off South Jersey coast, NOAA says

Boaters on Thursday were cautioned to be aware of North Atlantic right whales off the New Jersey and Maryland shores. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the whales were spotted southeast of Atlantic County and east of Ocean City, Maryland. Slow zones were initiated because of the spottings, which require boaters to travel at 10 knots or less, NOAA said.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
kdll.org

Recovery from pike infestation limits fish retention

Several lakes on the central Kenai Peninsula treated for invasive northern pike are showing signs of native fish recovery but fishing is still restricted in 2022. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the restrictions today, for Stormy Lake in Nikiski and East and West Mackey, Sevena, Union and Derks lakes in the Soldota area.
HOBBIES
Wicked Local

This shallow-water seagrass provides many benefits, free of charge

The Amazonian rainforest is being deforested at the rate of 10,000 acres a day. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral since 1995. Another sign of the global climate crisis, however, is hiding in plain sight along the Massachusetts coastline: the sharp decline of a seagrass called eelgrass.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Tiger sharks expanding range and could increasingly encounter humans as oceans warm due to climate crisis

Warming oceans due to the climate crisis are having a significant impact on the migratory patterns of tiger sharks, allowing the apex predator to expand its range, but also exposing them to new risks, a new study has warned.Research by scientists at the University of Miami has found both the location and timing of tiger shark migrations have changed as the world’s seas have warmed, increasingly moving them out of protected areas outside of protected areas, where they are more vulnerable to commercial fishing.The tiger shark is the largest of the predatory sharks, with adults occasionally exceeding 7.5 metres (24.6...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Manatee feeding experiment starts slowly as cold looms

An unprecedented, experimental attempt to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida has started slowly but wildlife officials expressed optimism Thursday that it will work as cold weather drives the marine mammals toward warmer waters.A feeding station established along the state's east coast has yet to entice wild manatees with romaine lettuce even though the animals will eat it in captivity, officials said on a news conference held remotely. Water pollution from agricultural, urban and other sources has triggered algae blooms that have decimated seagrass beds on which manatees depend, leading to a record 1,101 manatee deaths largely from starvation...
ANIMALS
The Independent

People warned to stay off ‘frozen’ Lake Erie and Lake Ontario as ice not strong enough

As the Great Lakes have begun to freeze around the shoreline, the US Coast Guard has warned people to keep off.Temperatures may have dropped, but the ice thickness “is far below past seasonal averages”, said the Coast Guard on Wednesday. This is “resulting in unstable, weak ice formation and extremely hazardous conditions”, it added.The Great Lakes are known for ice fishing, skating, hockey, and curling in the winter months. However, coverage varies significantly from lake to lake and from year to year. Ice coverage appears to be in decline, and ice thickness levels are far below past seasonal averages, warned...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy