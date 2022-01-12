ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Whoopi Goldberg: 'Black People Still Are Where We Were Under the Emancipation Proclamation'

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 2 days ago

Host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that black people were “where we were under the Emancipation Proclamation” while discussing voting rights with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8tTb_0djPy6LN00
ABC’s “The View”

Goldberg said, “You vowed to call a vote on major voting rights legislation in time for Martin Luther King Day next week. I just want – I want to ask you this because it’s irritating me to the nth degree. Why are we still talking about my right as an American to vote?”

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 2664

relay
2d ago

The blacks have voted for Democrats for the past 50 to 60 or more years. Shouldn’t they be asking their representatives why they’re still in the position they’re in. The Democrats only use the blacks for votes by promising them more free stuff. After the election they could care less about how the blacks live. Like Donald Trump said vote for a Republican what more do you have to lose. I just don’t understand why they keep voting Democrats who wanted to keep slavery which is still how the Democrats treat them

Reply(417)
1647
FUCK BIDEN
2d ago

Felons, convicts and illegal immigrants, don’t and shouldn’t have a right to vote, you gave up that right by being a criminal, plan and simple, end of story, get over it

Reply(103)
1017
Pat O
2d ago

Keep voting for democrats, wake up already, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY? Dems say they will help the black population out but only when it’s time to vote, they get your vote and laugh at you, than they forget about you. Trump had the lowest black unemployment in this countries history.

Reply(52)
708
Related
The Independent

Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease. Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays. During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose. “I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Following Whoopi Goldberg's Absence, The View Is Missing Another Co-Host Due To COVID

The new year has so far not brought any relief from COVID or the effect the virus has on our daily lives. The Omicron variant continues to surge, and news about the many celebrities and athletes testing positive continues to wreak havoc in the worlds of sports and entertainment, among many other areas of the workforce. The View is having a particularly rough time, with the ABC daytime talk show going from one to two missing co-hosts this week as it flips back to remote productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg says Maya Angelou deserves more than appearing on a US quarter

Whoopi Goldberg says Maya Angelou deserves to appear on higher currency. On Tuesday’s (11 January) episode of The View, the 66-year-old actor and comedian raised the topic of Angelou’s coins, which went into circulation in the US on Monday (10 January).The US mint began shipping quarters featuring the image of the late poet and activist as part of a series of currency intended to pay homage to pioneering American women. This initiative makes Angelou the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter.The quarter’s design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Chuck Schumer
AOL Corp

Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19, Joy Behar reveals on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has COVID-19. On Monday's The View, co-host Joy Behar explained moderator Goldberg's absence by revealing Goldberg tested positive for COVID over the holidays. "Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break," Behar explained. "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild." She said Goldberg would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Gives COVID Status Update on ‘The View’: “We’re All Over It”

The View has had a wild first week of 2022, but thankfully, some semblance of normalcy was returned today when longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg checked in with the panel. Only two permanent hosts remain on the talk show at the moment, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, who are both safe from COVID for the time being. Sara Haines is taking a break after coming in close contact with COVID, and Goldberg is out with the illness, set to return at the beginning of next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Emancipation Proclamation#Voting Rights#Racism#Abc#Senate#American
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Expected Back On ‘The View’ Monday, Calls In Today With Update On Covid Quarantine

Wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “Over It”, Whoopi Goldberg zoomed into The View today with a brief update on her Covid quarantine and thoughts on how she contracted the Omicron virus. Watch the video below. Goldberg, who is expected back Monday as moderator on the ABC daytime talk show, told co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown that she missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after coming into contact with someone who had Covid. A subsequent test indicated that Goldberg herself had caught the virus. Although the co-hosts currently are doing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg through the years

Through the years Promotional studio portrait of American comedians Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal, the hosts of the 'Comedy Relief' variety benefit special, 1986. (Photo by HBO/Getty Images) (HBO/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

King's daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.”Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation.” Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights. “I also know that there are many people who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
phillytrib.com

How to stop Black people from meeting my cousin Emmett Till's fate

In 1955, Emmett Till, a Black boy who was just 14 and a mere 5 foot 4 inches tall, was kidnapped and brutally tortured by White men — all for allegedly whistling at a White woman. Yet, more than six decades later, lynching is still not a federal hate crime.
SOCIETY
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy