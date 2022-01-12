Whoopi Goldberg: 'Black People Still Are Where We Were Under the Emancipation Proclamation'

Host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that black people were “where we were under the Emancipation Proclamation” while discussing voting rights with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

ABC’s “The View”

Goldberg said, “You vowed to call a vote on major voting rights legislation in time for Martin Luther King Day next week. I just want – I want to ask you this because it’s irritating me to the nth degree. Why are we still talking about my right as an American to vote?”