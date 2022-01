The Montreal Canadiens injuries have piled up mercilessly and their bout with Covid-19 just won’t seem to quit. As a result, they have had to use 33 different skaters and three separate goaltenders already this season. They aren’t even halfway through the year and the team is likely to sell off several assets before the end of the season in trades so they could end up using well over 40 different players this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO