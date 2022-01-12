ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

By Martin Dale
Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
Cartoon Brew

‘To The Bright Side’ Looks Unlike Other Chinese Animated Features

China’s homegrown cg films, many of which remix mythology into action-heavy fantasy, are a growing force at the domestic box office. But the country’s feature animation industry is also maturing in another way: in terms of styles, stories, and formats, it is increasingly diverse. Take To the Bright...
MOVIES
kdhx.org

‘Delta Space Mission’ introduces first Romanian animated feature

Fans of new, unique offerings have a treat in store with the 1984 “Delta Space Mission,” the first animated feature film from Romania. Directors Mircea Toia and Calin Cazan present a fast-moving science fiction story with a wonderful sound mix interpreting flamboyant compositions. Restored from the camera negative, the geometric objects and multi-colored characters appear to be from another era.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luc Besson
New Haven Register

How Do Voters Define ‘Best’ in Diverse Animated Feature Category

In most Oscar categories, it’s clear what “best” means. Not so the annual animated feature race, in which the ballot presents perhaps the greatest range of any category every year — certainly, in terms of budget, subject matter, artistic style and formal innovation. Where else can you see a pair of superhero movies competing against an ultra-personal Japanese anime and stop-motion Wes Anderson movie, to use 2018 as an example?
MOVIES
wwno.org

'Fiona and Jane' is a life-sized story of true friendship

So many of us are thrown into friendships through sheer circumstance when we're children — proximity at school, parental friendships, a shared difference or minority identity — but as we grow older and begin to make our own choices about where we'll live, what we'll do with our time and who we'll spend it with, we lose touch. We drift, or we stop liking each other, or we get busy and forgetful.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

Golden Globes: ‘Encanto’ Named Best Animated Feature At Untelevised Ceremony

The 79th Golden Globes were held last night without fanfare, celebs, or a red carpet. Left without a broadcaster after a string of controversies, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association quietly announced the winners on Twitter. In recent years, the Globes have been slightly more willing than the Oscars to look...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Motion Capture#Documentary#Cgi#French#Program33#Gauls#Romans#Pbs#Catholic#Church
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Variety

Luca Guadagnino, Asghar Farhadi Talk Oscar Contender ‘A Hero’: Is Rahim Really a Hero? (EXCLUSIVE)

Asghar Farhadi and Luca Guadagnino had never met before Amazon Studios brought the two directors together for an online conversation. The topic was Farhadi’s drama “A Hero,” which is Iran’s candidate at the upcoming Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Yet they seem so symbiotic — and also, uncannily, look physically similar — as they chat about “A Hero,” which is about an earnest-looking man named Rahim who while on furlough after being imprisoned for debt returns a lost handbag full of gold coins. An act which appears to make him a Good Samaritan. But the story is...
MOVIES
Variety

Jean-Jacques Beineix, Director of ‘Diva’ and ‘Betty Blue,’ Dies at 75

French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who made waves with stylish works of 1980s cinema including “Diva” and “Betty Blue,” died Thursday at 75. He died at home in Paris after a long illness, his brother told Le Monde. Beineix started out as an assistant director to filmmakers including Claude Berri, Rene Clement and Jerry Lewis. After making a short film, he made his feature debut in 1981 with “Diva,” which won the Cesar for best first feature and three more Cesar awards. The story revolves around a young postman infatuated with an American opera singer who gets caught up in an international intrigue...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francois Ozon’s Fassbinder Adaptation ‘Peter von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Fest

Francois Ozon’s Peter von Kant, a free adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 masterpiece The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, will open the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Ozon’s adaptation gender-flips the lead role, turning Petra into Peter, played here by Inglourious Basterds actor Denis Menochet. Isabelle Adjani and Fassbinder regular Hanna Schygulla co-star. The film marks a double return for Ozon. The French director’s 2000 drama Water Drops on Burning Rocks, another Fassbinder adaptation, was his first to screen in Berlin. Peter von Kant will mark his sixth Berlinale appearance. In 2019, Ozon won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
France
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

‘America Latina’ Filmmakers Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, the Italian writer-directors behind the film America Latina, have signed with WME for representation. The brothers’ horror-thriller is set for release on January 13, after making its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It centers on Massimo (Elio Germano), the the proprietor of a dental surgery who has attained everything he could have desired: a villa in a peaceful setting and a family that he loves. Then, the unforeseen bursts into this imperturbable and calm springtime: on a day like any other Massimo goes down to the cellar and the absurd takes possession of his...
MOVIES
Variety

Critics’ Festival Tales: Cannes Returns and Drinks With Russell Crowe

Though critics analyze and express opinions on stories, they are also storytellers themselves. And film festivals are full of stories — both on and off screen. As 2021 saw the world begin to return to in-person film festivals, we asked our chief film critics about some of their festival memories, past and present. Owen Gleiberman recalled a chance encounter from two decades ago at the Sundance Film Festival, while Peter Debruge detailed his experience at 2021’s Cannes. Cannes Brought Rewards — and Risks — Aplenty If the first year of the pandemic taught us not to take anything for granted, 2021 was...
MOVIES
Variety

Studiocanal Unveils French Comedies, Including ‘Tenor,’ ‘The Tasting,’ ‘Happy 50’ at Unifrance RDV (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal is unveiling a raft of French projects with high commercial potential, including Claude Zidi Jr.’s “Tenor,” the romantic comedy “The Tasting” and “Happy 50,” starring Lambert Wilson (“Benedetta”) and Frank Dubosc (“Rolling to You”). “Tenor” (pictured) marks Zidi Jr.’s follow up to “Divorce Club” and boasts an eclectic cast, including César nominee Michèle Laroque, beatboxing world champion MB14, and opera singer Roberto Alagna. “Tenor” tells the uplifting journey of a talented young underdog who rises from suburban streets to the grand stage of the Paris Opéra. The movie is produced by Firstep, Raphael Benoliel’s Paris-based banner whose credits include “Emily...
MOVIES
The Independent

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place in person next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany especially in the capital, organizers said Wednesday.“We are aware of the challenges posed by the unpredictable course of the pandemic,” the festival management said in a statement, adding that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world's most famous film festivals.“We want the festival to send a signal to the entire film industry, to cinemas and moviegoers, and to culture as a whole — we need cinema, we need culture,” Germany's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
Variety

Orange Studio Launches ‘The Nannies,’ ‘The Green Perfume,’ ‘A Cat’s Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio, the film and TV production and distribution arm of France’s leading telco group, is launching a trio of new projects, “The Nannies,” “The Green Perfume” and “A Cat’s Life,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. “The Nannies” (“Les femmes du square”), directed by Julien Rambaldi (“Labor Day”), stars Eye Haïdara (“C’est la Vie”) as Angèle, a young undocumented woman in her thirties who lives on the outskirts of Paris. Threatened by gangsters she conned, Angèle decides to leave her neighborhood and starts working as a nanny for Hélène’s 10-year-old son in a chic Parisian area. Although she’s supposed to...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy