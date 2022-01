The New York Knicks landed a perceived steal when they traded only a protected first-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets and draft bust Kevin Knox to the Atlanta Hawks for former No. 10 overall pick Cam Reddish, but according to Fred Katz and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, they didn't exactly have better offers. The Knicks reportedly refused to surrender this past year's No. 25 overall pick, Quentin Grimes, no suitor offered a better first-rounder, and according to Katz and Kirschner, the Los Angeles Lakers offered only two second-round selections for Reddish.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO