Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far

The omicron variant is tightening its grip on the U.S. and the world, spreading like wildfire and driving case numbers higher than we've ever seen them before. Nikki Batiste reports on the impact this new variant is having. And then Bradley Blackburn spoke with Dr. Bob Lahita on CBSN about when we could see the amount of cases go down, and Dr. Anthony's comments on why the government isn't changing the definition of "fully vaccinated" to include a COVID-19 booster.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO