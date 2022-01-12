ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses

By Patrick Frater
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

