Huge blast goes off in Somali capital, at least four bodies seen at explosion scene – Reuters witness

The United States on Wednesday urged an investigation after an 80-year-old Palestinian-American was found dead in the occupied West Bank following arrest by Israel. The mayor of the village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, told AFP that Omar Abdulmajeed Asad's body was still in handcuffs after his death. But Israel said that it had apprehended a man during a raid in the village to "thwart terrorist activity" and that he had been released the same night. In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Asad held US citizenship and that the government had been in touch with his family to offer condolences.

