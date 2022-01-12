ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Huge blast goes off in Somali capital, at least four bodies seen at explosion scene – Reuters witness

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on...

Gazette

Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a...
WDIO-TV

Deadly explosion rocks Somalia's capital

A large explosion caused by a car bomb outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital has killed at least eight people and wounded nine others. Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with Medina hospital shared the toll with The Associated Press. Witnesses at the scene said a passing U.N. convoy appeared to be the target in the Mogadishu blast on Wednesday.
The Independent

Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, deaths reported

A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries.The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries” in Mogadishu He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were dead or who was targeted. The Somali National News Agency reports “unspecified casualties.”The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
BBC

President's residence gutted as Kazakhstan clashes continue

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty. Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double. With the internet cut and little...
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
AFP

US urges probe as citizen dies after Israel West Bank raid

The United States on Wednesday urged an investigation after an 80-year-old Palestinian-American was found dead in the occupied West Bank following arrest by Israel. The mayor of the village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, told AFP that Omar Abdulmajeed Asad's body was still in handcuffs after his death. But Israel said that it had apprehended a man during a raid in the village to "thwart terrorist activity" and that he had been released the same night. In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Asad held US citizenship and that the government had been in touch with his family to offer condolences.
The Independent

Israel probes death of elderly Palestinian who was detained

Israel was investigating after an 80-year-old Palestinian with U.S. citizenship died of a heart attack after being detained by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank The State Department said it was in touch with the Israeli government to seek “clarification" about the incident, which occurred early Wednesday, and that it supports a “thorough investigation.”Omar Asaad was detained by Israeli forces while returning from a relative's home in his hometown of Jiljiliya, near the West Bank city of Ramallah He was brought to a hospital hours later, dead from a heart attack, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Jiljiliya...
The Independent

UN hails landmark war crimes conviction of Syrian ex-colonel in Germany

A court in Germany has convicted an ex-Syrian intelligence officer for crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison, in a verdict that has been hailed by the United Nations as a “landmark leap forward” for justice.The trial was the world’s first on state-sponsored torture in Syria and resulted in the sentencing of the most high-ranking ex-Syrian official yet. Germany’s justice minister Marco Buschmann called the verdict “pioneering” and urged other countries to follow suit. Syrian former colonel Anwar Raslan, 58 was charged with overseeing the “systematic and brutal” torture of 4000 people that resulted in dozens...
Gazette

Hong Kong Stand News arrests 'beyond reproach' - Chinese embassy

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The police raid on Hong Kong media organisation Stand News this week was "completely lawful and beyond reproach", said a spokesperson with the Chinese embassy in Britain, hitting back at foreign criticism of the move. The embassy spokesperson was responding to comments by Amanda Milling, British minister...
AFP

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues. A total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a letter to the General Assembly. AFP obtained it on Wednesday. Under the UN charter, a member country's right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the amount of dues it should have paid over the preceding two years. If the outstanding debt is deemed to be "due to conditions beyond the control of the member," the assembly may let that country continue to vote.
wincountry.com

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after medical procedure

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been discharged from hospital following a successful medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Thursday. “He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home,” the institute said in a statement. It did not say...
