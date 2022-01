Welcome to 2022, and like Europe centuries ago, I think America is in a new renaissance, an opportunity to awaken and save itself. Americans are facing a slide into serfdom and servitude, and slavery to the state, which the enemies of America want to bring to us, a return to a dark age. But if we live to the tenets of being a “Renaissance Man” – or woman, which Leon Battista Alberti, an Italian who lived those times (1404-72) once said “... a man can do all things if he will.” We’re limitless in our future.

AMERICAS ・ 7 DAYS AGO