Atlanta, GA

2 hospitalized, apartment building evacuated after 2 carbon monoxide leaks in a week

 2 days ago
ATLANTA — At least two people were hospitalized after two carbon monoxide leaks in one week at a Buckhead apartment building forced residents to evacuate.

The first incident happened Sunday night around 5 p.m. at the 32Hundred Lenox Apartments. A caller said a carbon monoxide detector had been going off for three hours. When firefighters responded, they found high levels of carbon monoxide and evacuated the building. On man was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters determined the Carbon monoxide leak came from a vent on the water heater and crews shut it down.

Early Wednesday morning, firefighters again had to evacuate the building because of the deadly gas.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was outside the apartments on Wednesday morning, where a woman called firefighters to report a carbon monoxide detector going off.

Firefighters again confirmed that there were extremely high levels of carbon monoxide on multiple floors and units.

Firefighters shut down the gas to water heaters throughout the building and determined that the cause of the leak was faulty water heaters. Firefighters also turned the gas off to one stove in an apartment unit on the fourth floor and advised the renter not to use it until it is repaired.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours until the building was cleared for reentry. Neighbors were let back into their homes just after 5 a.m.

It’s unclear if repairs were made to the water heaters in the time between when the two leaks were reported.

