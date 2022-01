The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO