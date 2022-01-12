ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

For the Bucs, one playoff game in Philadelphia changed everything

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20z7V9_0djPw8kj00
The most famous touchdown in Bucs history came against the Eagles in the playoffs. Ronde Barber's 92 yard interception return in the NFC Championship Game in 2002 sent Tampa Bay on its way to a Super Bowl title. [ JASON BEHNKEN | Tampa Bay Times ]

TAMPA — It isn’t all that complicated to tell the story of any franchise.

You look for the Lombardi trophies in the lobby, you count the busts in the Hall of Fame and you circle entries in the record book. Just like that, you have a measure of a team’s status in NFL circles.

But, of course, that’s only a superficial version of events. The real story is in the moments and memories. Those reminders of a team’s journey to find devotion and relevance.

And around here, one feat is more sacred than all the rest.

Run, Ronde, run.

The recounting of Ronde Barber’s 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against Philadelphia in the 2002 NFC Championship Game is like a coming-of-age tale for the Buccaneers as a franchise. It was the moment when Tampa Bay left a generation of heartbreak and ridicule behind.

And today, one week from the 19th anniversary, it is relevant once again as Tampa Bay prepares to face the Eagles in the playoffs for the fifth time in franchise history.

If you were not around back then, it’s hard to explain just how monumental that game was in this market. It wasn’t just that it sent the Bucs to the first Super Bowl in franchise history, but that it exorcised so many demons that had haunted Tampa Bay fans for so many years.

Going into that game in Philadelphia, the Bucs were 0-6 all-time in playoff road games. They were also 1-21 in franchise history in games played below 40 degrees, and the temperature at kickoff was 26 with a wind chill of 16. The Bucs had lost four times to the Eagles in the previous three seasons, including ending the previous two years in the playoffs. And, topping it all off, it was to be the final game in the notoriously inhospitable Veterans Stadium.

“You all think we’re going to get beat. There’s nothing wrong with that, because none of you matter,” defensive tackle Warren Sapp said the week of the game. “It’s the 53 on their side and the 53 on our side that’s going to matter.”

Run, Ronde, run.

The game was 45 seconds old when Philadelphia took a 7-0 lead, but if the Bucs were shaken they never showed it. They had gone ahead by halftime and were leading 20-10 in the fourth quarter when Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb put together their longest drive of the game.

Philadelphia had a first and goal at the Tampa Bay 10 and the crowd was finally buzzing. As McNabb stood behind the center and appraised the defense, Barber took three quick steps toward the line of scrimmage between linemen Ellis Wyms and Simeon Rice as if he was going to blitz.

When the ball was snapped, McNabb immediately looked for slot receiver Antonio Freeman a few yards to his left. Barber, however, had anticipated this and stepped in front of the pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDeio_0djPw8kj00

“Whenever (defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin) got the sense that we were losing control on defense, he blitzed, and that was pretty well known,” Barber said Tuesday while taking a break from his role as tournament chair from the upcoming Valspar Championship.

“I took the initiative to throw myself in there like I was blitzing. All quarterbacks when they feel pressure … have a hot read. The hot read was right where I was supposed to be sitting in the Tampa Two (defense). He threw it right to me. All I had to do was catch it.

“It was a simple play that turned out to be a really big play.”

Run, Ronde, run.

It is the play everyone remembers, but it was hardly Barber’s only moment of the game. The Hall of Fame finalist also had three passes defense, three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

“I have seen some great defensive efforts in championship-type football games before but I have never seen anybody play better than Ronde Barber has today,” analyst Cris Collinsworth said on the Fox broadcast that day. “He’s anticipating, he’s reading routes, he’s reading Donovan McNabb’s eyes.

“He’s been a nightmare all day long for Donovan McNabb and the Eagles.”

Barber was already sprinting toward the end zone as he intercepted the pass, and most of the Eagles had given up the chase by midfield. It was as if the final 50 yards were a chance for Bucs fans to leave decades of ineptitude behind while Barber ran across the turf of a doomed stadium.

Just before he crossed the goal line, Barber lifted his left arm over his shoulder to point to his name on the back of his jersey.

“I had some interactions with some guys in that end zone prior to the game so we probably (shouldn’t) articulate what I was really (thinking),” Barber said. “But, yeah, it was a moment.”

A week later, the Bucs beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl and life was never the same again for a franchise that had set the standard for losing in professional sports.

Does it mean anything to the 2021 Bucs as they prepare to face the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday? Nah, probably not a thing.

But for those who were around for the 26 consecutive losses in 1976-77, for those who endured 12 consecutive double-digit loss seasons from 1983-94, for those who had watched the previous two seasons end in that hellhole of a stadium, there will never be another memory like it.

Run, Ronde, run.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Richard Sherman’s season with the Bucs is over

TAMPA ― Richard Sherman hoped to help the Bucs to another Super Bowl when he signed with the team in September. But if Tampa Bay reaches the NFL title game a second straight year, he won’t be playing in it. For the second time this season, the Bucs...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

New York trades Tampa’s Kevin Knox to Atlanta

New York Knicks forward and former Tampa Catholic standout Kevin Knox was traded Thursday to the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks sent Knox, 22, and their protected first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft to the Hawks for former Duke star Cam Reddish, veteran forward Solomon Hill and the team’s 2025 second-round pick.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Football Games#Philadelphia#Buccaneers#American Football#Eagles
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy