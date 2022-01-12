ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I care for my unvaccinated patients | Letters

A nurse suits up with protective gear before entering a patient's room at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Jan. 3, 2022.

My prescription

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11

I agree with the columnist, but I also experience mixed feelings as a health care provider. Those who choose not to get vaccinated make my job continuously exhausting and frustrating. I have no magic pill when you come in sick, scared and “need to go to work.” No, I’m not prescribing an antibiotic for a viral illness — or unproven off-label treatment such as ivermectin. I am truly sorry you feel so lousy and, odds are, you will be fine, but there are no guarantees. I still ask folks if they are vaccinated. It helps me determine your level of risk, much like, “Are you a smoker, or do you have any other health conditions?” It’s not a political question, so don’t start a diatribe — I have many other people waiting. I want my patients to be well, and I know most will be, in time. I will not celebrate when they are not. Even if you are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, I will do what I can to help you heal. Please consider vaccination.

Anne Conklin, Bradenton

No sympathy

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11

The columnist’s sympathy is misplaced. With over 838,000 COVID-19 deaths in our country, my sympathy goes to the ICU workers where the beds are filled with anti-vaxxers. And to the ER patients who cannot get critical care because of the anti-vaxxers taking up our health care resources. And to teachers who put their lives on the line because some parents will not get their children vaccinated. And to the scientists and their teams who worked tirelessly to develop the vaccines only to still see so many people die due to misinformation. So many needless deaths and long-term health issues could have been prevented.

Craig Lewis, Tampa

Hard to vote

Do what it takes | Letter, Jan. 11

I agree with the letter writer that it used to be, there was only one day of voting. But what if the number of polling stations is reduced these days? And what if transportation issues make it hard to get to those more spread-out polling places? These are among the many very real reasons and issues with getting to the polls now. It strikes me that if the government of Florida actually wanted to make it easy for people to vote, it would do so rather than place obstacles in the way of voting.

Tobey Burwick, Dunedin

