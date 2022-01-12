This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 238,211 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,851 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New Orleans-Metairie than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 64,034 infections in Orleans Parish, or 16,434 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Orleans Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 260 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, below the 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).