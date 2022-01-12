ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPvsnL00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 396,854 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,960 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 194,789 infections in Allegheny County, or 15,894 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 226 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Allegheny County, PA 15,894 194,789 226 2,767
2 Westmoreland County, PA 17,487 62,037 322 1,143
3 Fayette County, PA 18,031 23,853 411 544
4 Washington County, PA 18,325 38,034 255 530
5 Beaver County, PA 18,592 31,030 370 617
6 Butler County, PA 18,619 34,737 335 625
7 Armstrong County, PA 18,655 12,374 422 280

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Drop in December. Here Are the Numbers by State

Gun sales, estimated by background checks, plunged in December, down 21% from the same month in 2020 to 3,058,539, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. U.S. gun sales have steadily risen in the past two decades, capped by a 2020 surge blamed mostly on the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest. In […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Cheapest Mobile Homes in America

Mobile homes are often built for and bought by people who cannot afford to buy a house or a condominium. They cost a fraction of the price of a single-family home. For decades, they have been used by people who wanted to travel. More recently, they have become permanent structures. While less expensive than houses, […]
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy