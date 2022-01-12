ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American Airlines says a passenger was arrested after breaking into the cockpit, damaging the plane, and forcing everyone to change flights

By Sinéad Baker
 2 days ago

  • American Airlines said a passenger broke into the plane's cockpit and damaged the plane in Honduras.
  • ABC News reported the man damaged controls in the cockpit and then tried to jump out of a window.
  • The airline scheduled a new plane for the other passengers, and praised the crew's "professionalism."

An American Airlines passenger was arrested after breaking into the plane's cockpit and damaging the plane, the airline said.

The flight was scheduled to leave from Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami, on Tuesday, the airline said.

"A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement," it said in a statement to The Hill .

The airline added that a new plane was arranged for the other passengers on board.

ABC News transportation journalist Sam Sweeney said the man had run down the jetway and entered the plane, and that he damaged controls in the cockpit.

He tried to "jump out the open cockpit window" when a pilot tried to stop him, Sweeney reported.

"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," the airline told The Hill.

Six crew members and 121 passengers were on board at the time.

The man was not identified.

