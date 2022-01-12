ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance World Competition Premiere ‘Dos Estaciones’ Swooped on by Luxbox (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnkWX_0djPvj6200

Paris-based sales agent Luxbox has acquired world sales rights to “Dos Estaciones” which will world premiere in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this month’s Sundance Festival.

Produced by Mexico’s Sin Sitio Cine in co-production with France’s In Vivo Films and the U.S., “Dos Estaciones” marks the feature debut of Juan Pablo González, co-director of the Film Directing program at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) whose shorts have won at Slamdance (“The Solitude of Memory,” 2014) and New Orleans (“La Espera,” 2016).

Co-written with Ana Isabel Fernández and Ilana Coleman (“The Inventory”), “Dos Estaciones” pays tribute to Mexico’s artisanal tequila makers, a dying breed as they are bought up by foreign corporations.

In striking parallel and contrast, the feature underscores the meticulous craftsmanship and artistic ambition of art films emerging from Mexico and the rest of Latin America which question received wisdom and cliches, offering an alternative narrative.

They are made, however, by Latin American professionals in collaboration with enlightened U.S. and European film institutions and professionals: “Dos Estaciones” producer Jamie Gonçalves was a Sundance Institute Creative Producing Fellow in 2018, for instance.

“Dos Estaciones” is set in the cosily rolling Jalisco Highlands

where 50-year-old Maria García (Teresa Sánchez, “The Chambermaid”), the resolute owner of ranch Dos Estaciones is the final representative of generations of Mexican-owned tequila plants, the remainder of which have been bought up by U.S. corporations.

Already suffering dire straits, when a plague destroys the agave crop and rains floods the factory, Maria is forced to desperate measures to save her business, the community’s main source of wealth and local pride.

The new feature is made by a director, and largely cast and crew who come from the region, González being born and raised in Atotonilco, Guanajuato. It tells. The film drinks in the extraordinary landscapes of the highlands and their vast Mexican skies.

But “Dos Estaciones” is also an attempt to cut through regional stereotypes – agave fields, tequila industry, mariachi bands, deep conservatism – to build a nuanced portrait of the forces now shaping the region, for better and worse.

These includes larger sexual freedoms and greater social mobility. Several major characters played by non-professionals include genderqueer Tatín, in real life from a neighbouring village to Atotonilco, who takes on the fictional role of the owner of a thriving hairdressing salon.

“The central arc and character of María is inspired by several female business owners in Atotonilco el Alto, who have attained prominence in a broadly macho culture, alongside my parents’ own experience as tequila ranchers confronting major economic crisis in Mexico, alongside today’s looming and ongoing corporate takeover,” said González.

“The urgency of the film is simple: the last of the artisanal tequileros are going away. It’s our belief that we can shape appreciation for the exceptional quality of artisanal tequila, so that people may question their mass consumed tequilas (think Clooney, Kardashian, The Rock etc.),” he continued.

“We are thrilled to be back at the winters’ markets with this assertive and distinctive object of cinema,” said Hédi Zardi, Luxbox co-founder.

“In haunting colorful landscapes and captivating authentic location, we witness the power of foreign corporation steamrollers crushing the resistance of an honest fighting woman. The film questions the boundaries of this independence as well as the assertion of her gender in a very conservative environment,” he added.

Lensed by DP Gerardo Guerra, whose credits include 2021 Guadalajara Festival hit “Martínez,” “Dos Estaciones” is produced by Sin Sitio Cine founders Gonçalves and Coleman, Bruna Haddad (“La Hija de Todas Las Rabias”) and Makena Buchanan.

The film is executive produced by Matthew Perniciaro who recently released three documentaries at the 2020 Sundance Festival: “The Fight,” “The Truffle Hunters” and “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
COMICS
Variety

SND Hosts Market Premieres on ‘Maigret,’ ‘Employee of The Month,’ ‘The Bodins’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris (EXCLUSIVE)

SND is set to host market premieres for Patrice Leconte’s period detective film “Maigret,” as well as high concept comedies “Employee of the Month” and “The Bodins” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, a showcase of French content hosted this week in Paris. “Maigret,” based on Georges Simenon’s literary masterpiece, will star Gérard Depardieu (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) as detective Maigret, who investigates the death of a young girl in 1953. During his inquiry, Maigret crosses paths with Betty, a young offender who reminds him of the dead girl. The movie will be released by SND on April 6. “We’ve pre-sold ‘Maigret’ across...
MOVIES
Variety

Uruguay’s Coral Cine Ramps Up 2022 Slate with Oscar-nominated ‘City of God’ DP Cesar Charlone (EXCLUSIVE)

Uruguay’s Coral Cine is ramping up its 2022 slate with a slew of projects that include online dating dramedy series “Is it Love” (“Es Amor?”) with “City of God” and “The Two Popes” DP Cesar Charlone attached to shoot the series. Charlone will also co-direct Coral Cine documentary “Brazil, What the Hell Happened?” and WWII series “Graf Spee.” The most recent documentary he directed, “Gardeners” (“Jardineras”), which centers on two female gardeners working in Brazil’s presidential Alvorada palace while then president Dilma Rouseff awaited the senate’s decision to oust her, is now in post. Producer Patricia Olveira (“Mirador”) and director Felipe Bellocq...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#World Premiere#Sin Sitio Cine#Calarts#Latin American#European#Mexican
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section. Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. “Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said...
MOVIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Alief Secures Global Rights to Amanda Kramer’s Frenetic Dark Comedy ‘Give Me Pity!’ Ahead of Rotterdam World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-growing indie sales, distribution and production company Alief has acquired the global sales rights to writer-director Amanda Kramer’s “Give Me Pity!” which will world premiere at the upcoming International Film Festival Rotterdam on Jan. 29 in an honored position as the closing film of the event’s Filmmakers in Focus section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Searchlight Nabs Daisy Edgar-Jones Thriller ‘Fresh’ Ahead of Fest

Searchlight has landed the worldwide rights to Legendary’s Sundance-bound thriller Fresh. Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones and Marvel actor Sebastian Stan star in the movie from director Mimi Cave and producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. The movie will stream exclusively across Disney’s streaming platforms. Fresh‘s US premiere date will be on Hulu on March 4, with an international debut later in the spring on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. But first, Fresh is due to premiere in the Midnight section of the virtual Sundance Film Festival. The logline reads: “Fresh follows Noa (Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Sundance: ‘Calendar Girls,’ Inspiring Documentary About Dance Group, Sells to Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The Sundance Film Festival doesn’t kick off until next week, but that’s not slowing the dealmaking. Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the feature-length documentary “Calendar Girls,” a look at a dance team comprised of Florida women over 60. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition Category. Before Sundance went virtual due to rising COVID cases, the dance team had planned to make the trek up the mountain to Park City to perform.
THEATER & DANCE
imdb.com

Sundance Powers Ahead with In-Person, Triple-Vaxxed Festival Plans, Omicron Be Damned

“Are you going to Sundance?” The question is a post-New Year’s tradition, but this year it’s tinged with more skepticism than cordiality. With omicron throwing a new variable into the puzzle of pandemic-era disruption, the prospects of any large-scale physical gathering in January — much less one attended by over 100,000 people dedicated to packing into box-like rooms for hours at a time — sounds like a fever dream.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ To Premiere At Sundance

God Bless Coodie and Chike for putting up with Kanye when he was just an overly confident Chicago music producer who hadn’t yet proven himself to be one of the most talented (and befuddling) characters to dominate the 21st-century pop culture zeitgeist. We’ve over the moon excited for the...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later...
MOVIES
Variety

Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses

Iwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in 1974. The conversion to cinema was led by general manager Takano Etsuko and Kawakita Kashiko, one of the most important women in the history of Japanese cinema, who headed a management operation which called itself the “Equipe du Cinema” (French for cinema team). The name has since been adopted by Iwanami...
MOVIES
beverlypress.com

Japanese film

Japan Foundation Los Angeles is holding online screenings of the Japanese film “Hold Me Back” on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, Jan. 13. The romantic film is about the shaky love life of a 30-something woman who enjoys being single. Viewing is free on Jan. 12-13. jflalc.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Spain’s Liliana Bravo of Soul Pictures Boards Uruguayan Soccer Drama, ‘The Signing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish sales agent Liliana Bravo of Soul Pictures has boarded Diego “Parker” Fernández’s upcoming soccer drama, “The Signing” (“El Fichaje”). His latest narrative feature, “The Broken Glass Theory,” represented Uruguay at the Oscars’ international feature category and has been a local smash hit, bowing in Uruguay just a month after the theaters reopened post-lockdown. “It played for 14 weeks, more than what we expected, and I heard that some people went to see it more than once,” said Fernandez. Fernandez has also delved into non-fiction filmmaking with his debut documentary “Asi Pasamos” which vies for the top prize at Uruguay’s inaugural arts...
SOCCER
Variety

Screenplays’ Paths to Awards Glory Are Rarely Linear

A blank space. The great abyss. The abject horror of staring down an empty page waiting to be filled. This is the fright experienced by writers — whether seasoned or beginners — tasked with the role of mapping out a story, a plot, a screenplay. A professional scribe understands that writing, while in turns exhilarating and cathartic, is in equal parts draining, discouraging and sometimes plain maddening. This is the process. It is how screenplays are built, one sentence after the next, words typed and then deleted, entire pages and acts scrapped. Hunks of dialogue landing on the cutting room...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy