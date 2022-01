Over 100 new and expectant mothers in D.C.’s poorest wards will receive $900 a month in cash under a new city-funded pilot program to help families raise children. Why it matters: The $1.5 million year-long program is one of the few of its kind in the nation, and it stands out for having no restrictions on how mothers can spend the funds to support their babies.

ADVOCACY ・ 15 HOURS AGO