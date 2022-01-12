ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPvUo100 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 182,453 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,770 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,537 infections in Mills County, or 16,962 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 207 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 167 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mills County, IA 16,962 2,537 207 31
2 Washington County, NE 17,523 3,543 148 30
3 Cass County, NE 17,683 4,545 105 27
4 Saunders County, NE 18,798 3,952 114 24
5 Harrison County, IA 19,260 2,724 594 84
6 Pottawattamie County, IA 19,400 18,140 273 255
7 Douglas County, NE 19,922 110,563 159 882
8 Sarpy County, NE 20,437 36,449 114 204

