Engineering

New Battery Tech Promises To Quintuple EV Range

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
As electric vehicles become increasingly mainstream, the technology under the skin of these silent commuters is constantly improving. Take the elegantly styled Lucid Air, for instance. With a range of up 520 miles, it is streaks ahead of EVs from years gone by - but there's always room for...

MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Lithium Battery#Tech#Vehicles#Lucid Air
Houston Chronicle

Can Electric Cars Survive in Winter?

Tesla completed almost one million deliveries in 2021. All the fancy electric vehicle upstarts you’ve been hearing about for years are finally selling cars. And this is the year EVs start to go mainstream, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is going electric. But despite all the gains in the industry, what does all this mean for you, the consumer? Will you suddenly feel comfortable buying your first EV?
CARS
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla spotted using mobile Powerpacks at first Tesla Semi Megacharger station

Tesla has been spotted using a mobile Powerpack battery system at its first Megacharger station for the Tesla Semi electric truck in Nevada. The details of the charging solution are still unknown. Last October, we reported that Tesla was finally deploying its first Megacharger station at Gigafactory Nevada to support...
CARS
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Electric cars aren't as green as you think

Electric cars are really fueled by fossil fuels. It's not hard to understand when you think about it. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. First, the electric supply grid is basically interconnected, at least regionally, and in truth nationally. It is supplied by a mix of electric generation sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and fossil fuel. They all feed into the power grid and are dispatched (sent out for use) in a certain order based on their cost and availability.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
insideevs.com

Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Motor1.com

Thundertruck Is A Proposed EV Pickup Goes From 4 To 6 Wheels

The automotive world is ripe for disruption and automakers are building some of the most interesting vehicles in decades. Thanks to electric powertrains and rapidly advancing battery tech more and more small manufacturers are entering the fray. The latest unique truck comes from Wolfgang’s new IP Division which focuses on innovative creations and cutting-edge design. Their new Thundertruck design shows a unique take on the rapidly developing EV truck revolution with features we’ve never seen on a truck before.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
Autoblog

Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

