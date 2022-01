Dean Furness, a 1994 Central College graduate, will speak at the college’s Commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. After becoming paralyzed following an accident in 2011, Furness speaks to groups via large keynotes and small settings about grit, determination and what it takes to keep moving through daily challenges. His story was recognized as a “Top 20 of 2020” TED Talk, garnering more than 3.5 million views. A significant part of Furness’ story details his adventures in wheelchair racing, leading him to compete in major marathons around the country, including the Chicago and Boston marathons.

