It’s time for ice anglers to break out their jigging rods and tip ups. The latest weather forecast is for bitterly cold weather here in the Hudson Valley. When I wrote about ice fishing last month I honestly did not think that we would be seeing much ice anytime soon. Now the forecast for much of the next week is for temperatures slipping into the single digits at night and staying below freezing during the day. There is sure to be “fishable” ice someplace here in the valley.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO