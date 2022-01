Did you ever wonder why this particular breakfast dish is called French toast? Necessity is clearly the mother of invention for this dish. In olden times, bread could be difficult to come by, and any leftover was too precious to just throw away. Enter bread soaked in whisked eggs and then fried until brown on both sides and slightly custardy in the center. In France it was named “pain perdu” meaning lost bread. In the U.S., we call it French toast. There are many versions of this dish. You can oven bake it or cut the bread in thick strips, like they do in Spain, and offer it as a dessert.

