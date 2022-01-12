ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The annual American whitewash

By WIM LAVEN PeaceVoice
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 2 days ago

These days is it a mistake to bring up the storied practices of racism in the United States. The identification and labeling of the plain view prejudice and nefarious dog whistles calling back to histories of white privilege nostalgia are frequently met with a strong backlash. This has become part of...

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Don’t teach about MLK from a whitewashed playbook | Opinion

This month, the nation remembers the life, message, and contribution of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Next month is Black History Month, where children nationwide learn about the history and contributions of Black people both in the United States and worldwide. But because of school board election wins...
SOCIETY
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

We Americans are now in a cold civil war

Despite Joe Biden's promise of unity during his 2020 US presidential campaign, his administration has failed to unify the people. On the contrary, his divisive rhetoric means Americans are more polarized than ever. I would argue that America has already fallen into what might be termed a 'cold civil war',...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
SOCIETY
Fox News

1619 Project's Nikole Hannah-Jones claims Americans are taught 'the history of a country that does not exist'

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones said the American people will not "willfully" work to confront the "anti-Blackness" in society, said that they have been "taught the history of a country that does not exist," and suggested there must be a "serious examination" after mainstream journalists "got caught up in the Republican propaganda campaign" to discredit the 1619 Project.
SOCIETY
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Jesus
Miami Herald

Jan. 6 rioters do not love America. They hate — and fear — the America we’re becoming | Opinion

It was an act of country love. This is what we have repeatedly been told about the insurrection at the Capitol, one year ago this week. The claim began, as brazen lies so often seem to, with Donald Trump. “These are the things and events that happen,” he said, “when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”
PROTESTS
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#United States#Cdc#Racism#American#House#Trump
neworleanssun.com

America's white supremacy is a myth, and here's the proof

Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives? narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white. According to a recent US Department of Labour report, Asian women out-earned white men...
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
POLITICS
HISTORY.com

7 of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Notable Speeches

Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the most influential figures of the American civil rights movement—and a gifted orator. His stirring speeches touched on everything from social and racial justice, to nonviolence, poverty, the Vietnam War and dismantling white supremacy. And while many have been inspired by his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, King tackled a wide range of themes and causes and inspired others to demand change.
SOCIETY
albuquerquenews.net

The crisis in American democracy is only intensifying

The mistrust that caused the Capitol Riot last January shows no sign of abating. With Joe Biden unable to bring together a divided country, how this seething resentment manifests itself next is an alarming prospect for America. A year ago, the world was stunned by the Capitol Riot. A defiant...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
Valdosta Daily Times

SCHULTZ: On the pitfall of whitewashing Jan. 6 attack

This week marks the anniversary of an unprecedented attack on democracy in the United States. Jan. 6 of last year is the day a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop certification of the people’s vote for the highest office in the land. Images from that...
NFL
iheart.com

Ross' Thurs Blogcast: Is the US losing the global culture war?

A quick thought on this ugly anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Democrats and Republicans alike are lying to the public about what January 6th meant. Contrary to what the Democrats say, it is not a harbinger of the end of democracy should Republicans win in the next couple of federal elections. Contrary to what too many Republicans say, it was not "just a protest"...it was disgusting and criminal and, perhaps most importantly, it was significantly the fault of the former president and his closest supporters such as Rudy Giuliani who said on stage that very day that there should be "trial by combat." January 6, 2021 was a dark day in American history, brought to you mostly by a raging narcissist and his hangers on, along with grifters galore many of whom are, unfortunately, still able to grift from so many millions of gullible Americans. Again, Democrats are doing much the same thing...in a way they deserve each other. And I'm fond of the saying that people get the government they deserve. But it's so hard for me to truly believe that the United States of America deserves either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
ADVOCACY
The Atlantic

How Ivy League Elites Turned Against Democracy

One of the most indelible images from the January 6 Capitol riot was of Josh Hawley, junior senator for Missouri, graduate of Stanford and Yale Law, raising his fist in support of a riotous mob that would shortly endanger his own life and the life of the institution to which he belonged. Almost immediately after he encouraged the rioters, he found himself in a secured room, being defended from them.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy