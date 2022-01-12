The annual American whitewash

A quick thought on this ugly anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Democrats and Republicans alike are lying to the public about what January 6th meant. Contrary to what the Democrats say, it is not a harbinger of the end of democracy should Republicans win in the next couple of federal elections. Contrary to what too many Republicans say, it was not "just a protest"...it was disgusting and criminal and, perhaps most importantly, it was significantly the fault of the former president and his closest supporters such as Rudy Giuliani who said on stage that very day that there should be "trial by combat." January 6, 2021 was a dark day in American history, brought to you mostly by a raging narcissist and his hangers on, along with grifters galore many of whom are, unfortunately, still able to grift from so many millions of gullible Americans. Again, Democrats are doing much the same thing...in a way they deserve each other. And I'm fond of the saying that people get the government they deserve. But it's so hard for me to truly believe that the United States of America deserves either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

