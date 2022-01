Verified licenses and credentials are how we know that lawyers, dentists, architects, nurses, cybersecurity experts, and veterinarians can actually do the work they say they can. But being sure that a credential is legitimate and accurately reflects skills and competencies is about more than truth in advertising and more than simply keeping people from being scammed. For most of the professions that require certification or licensure, the bigger issue is public safety.

