Huge blast goes off in Somali capital, at least four bodies seen at explosion scene – Reuters witness

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on...

Gazette

Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a...
WDIO-TV

Deadly explosion rocks Somalia's capital

A large explosion caused by a car bomb outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital has killed at least eight people and wounded nine others. Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with Medina hospital shared the toll with The Associated Press. Witnesses at the scene said a passing U.N. convoy appeared to be the target in the Mogadishu blast on Wednesday.
The Independent

Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, deaths reported

A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries.The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries” in Mogadishu He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were dead or who was targeted. The Somali National News Agency reports “unspecified casualties.”The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.
