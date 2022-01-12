This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,138,489 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,794 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,198 infections in Austin County, or 14,199 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Austin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 196 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, below the 209 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

