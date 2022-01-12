ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPuFm900 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 152,925 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,433 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, West Feliciana Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,538 infections in West Feliciana Parish, or 10,002 for every 100,000 people.

Though West Feliciana Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in West Feliciana Parish, compared to 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 West Feliciana Parish, LA 10,002 1,538 267 41
2 St. Helena Parish, LA 13,342 1,389 192 20
3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 17,218 76,464 266 1,183
4 Livingston Parish, LA 19,468 26,888 283 391
5 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 19,760 5,110 305 79
6 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 19,984 4,428 384 85
7 Iberville Parish, LA 20,406 6,725 391 129
8 Ascension Parish, LA 20,901 25,327 208 252
9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 25,930 5,056 759 148

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
West Feliciana Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Parishes#Omicron#Americans#St Helena Parish#East Baton Rouge Parish#West Baton Rouge Parish
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Cheapest Mobile Homes in America

Mobile homes are often built for and bought by people who cannot afford to buy a house or a condominium. They cost a fraction of the price of a single-family home. For decades, they have been used by people who wanted to travel. More recently, they have become permanent structures. While less expensive than houses, […]
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy