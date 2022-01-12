ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPuEtQ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 230,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,544 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 942 infections in Skamania County, or 8,107 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 77 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 110 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Skamania County, WA 8,107 942 77 9
2 Washington County, OR 8,690 50,563 78 451
3 Multnomah County, OR 9,019 72,032 114 914
4 Clackamas County, OR 9,496 38,534 107 434
5 Columbia County, OR 9,713 4,939 122 62
6 Yamhill County, OR 10,533 10,935 157 163
7 Clark County, WA 11,349 52,817 132 616

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Drop in December. Here Are the Numbers by State

Gun sales, estimated by background checks, plunged in December, down 21% from the same month in 2020 to 3,058,539, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. U.S. gun sales have steadily risen in the past two decades, capped by a 2020 surge blamed mostly on the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest. In […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy