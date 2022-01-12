ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPuD0h00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 447,056 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,426 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in San Antonio-New Braunfels, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,670 infections in Bandera County, or 12,269 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bandera County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 299 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, above the 284 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bandera County, TX 12,269 2,670 299 65
2 Kendall County, TX 13,515 5,674 245 103
3 Medina County, TX 15,030 7,415 353 174
4 Comal County, TX 16,849 22,763 357 482
5 Wilson County, TX 16,907 8,149 299 144
6 Guadalupe County, TX 17,463 27,091 224 348
7 Bexar County, TX 18,903 364,040 278 5,363
8 Atascosa County, TX 18,952 9,254 436 213

