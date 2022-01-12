ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPuC7y00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 71,664 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,005 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Huntington-Ashland than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,809 infections in Wayne County, or 16,726 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wayne County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Huntington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 233 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, below the 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, WV 16,726 6,809 233 95
2 Lincoln County, WV 17,345 3,656 275 58
3 Cabell County, WV 19,765 18,840 319 304
4 Putnam County, WV 19,883 11,264 259 147
5 Lawrence County, OH 20,298 12,305 302 183
6 Boyd County, KY 22,351 10,749 272 131
7 Greenup County, KY 22,483 8,041 308 110

