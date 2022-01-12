ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPuAMW00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 182,507 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,524 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Tulsa, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,975 infections in Osage County, or 16,857 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 298 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, OK 16,857 7,975 298 141
2 Okmulgee County, OK 17,414 6,772 399 155
3 Creek County, OK 17,708 12,601 396 282
4 Pawnee County, OK 18,158 2,983 426 70
5 Tulsa County, OK 18,480 118,783 283 1,816
6 Wagoner County, OK 19,630 15,282 284 221
7 Rogers County, OK 19,943 18,111 348 316

