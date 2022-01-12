This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 250,053 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,455 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,775 infections in Floyd County, or 17,934 for every 100,000 people.
Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.
There have been a total of 315 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Floyd County, IN
|17,934
|13,775
|315
|242
|2
|Shelby County, KY
|18,422
|8,619
|276
|129
|3
|Bullitt County, KY
|18,531
|14,726
|204
|162
|4
|Trimble County, KY
|18,548
|1,602
|347
|30
|5
|Oldham County, KY
|19,289
|12,610
|174
|114
|6
|Spencer County, KY
|19,555
|3,568
|241
|44
|7
|Clark County, IN
|19,812
|22,923
|264
|306
|8
|Harrison County, IN
|19,833
|7,876
|274
|109
|9
|Jefferson County, KY
|19,880
|152,510
|243
|1,867
|10
|Henry County, KY
|20,956
|3,314
|240
|38
|11
|Washington County, KY
|23,488
|2,823
|433
|52
|12
|Scott County, IN
|24,037
|5,707
|354
|84
