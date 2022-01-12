ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu8gJ00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 250,053 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,455 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,775 infections in Floyd County, or 17,934 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 315 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Floyd County, IN 17,934 13,775 315 242
2 Shelby County, KY 18,422 8,619 276 129
3 Bullitt County, KY 18,531 14,726 204 162
4 Trimble County, KY 18,548 1,602 347 30
5 Oldham County, KY 19,289 12,610 174 114
6 Spencer County, KY 19,555 3,568 241 44
7 Clark County, IN 19,812 22,923 264 306
8 Harrison County, IN 19,833 7,876 274 109
9 Jefferson County, KY 19,880 152,510 243 1,867
10 Henry County, KY 20,956 3,314 240 38
11 Washington County, KY 23,488 2,823 433 52
12 Scott County, IN 24,037 5,707 354 84

