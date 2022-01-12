ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu7na00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 493,276 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,307 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gilpin County in Colorado has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 664 infections in Gilpin County, or 11,209 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gilpin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Denver metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 68 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gilpin County, below the 168 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Gilpin County, CO 11,209 664 68 4
2 Clear Creek County, CO 11,344 1,064 85 8
3 Park County, CO 12,259 2,132 86 15
4 Elbert County, CO 13,985 3,519 123 31
5 Broomfield County, CO 14,074 9,306 148 98
6 Jefferson County, CO 15,395 87,817 197 1,122
7 Douglas County, CO 16,768 55,103 107 350
8 Arapahoe County, CO 17,165 109,283 156 994
9 Denver County, CO 18,098 125,497 159 1,106
10 Adams County, CO 19,893 98,891 211 1,047

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

