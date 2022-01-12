This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,657,432 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,380 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,108 infections in Newton County, or 15,038 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 407 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

