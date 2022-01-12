ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu6ur00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,657,432 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,380 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,108 infections in Newton County, or 15,038 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 407 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Newton County, IN 15,038 2,108 407 57
2 Lake County, IL 15,593 109,715 165 1,159
3 McHenry County, IL 16,441 50,605 121 371
4 DeKalb County, IL 16,628 17,326 152 158
5 DuPage County, IL 16,860 157,094 157 1,463
6 Cook County, IL 17,248 900,993 233 12,159
7 Kane County, IL 17,661 93,750 180 956
8 Porter County, IN 18,559 31,186 262 441
9 Lake County, IN 18,718 91,127 284 1,382
10 Will County, IL 18,830 129,679 183 1,260
11 Kenosha County, WI 19,047 32,062 292 492
12 Kendall County, IL 19,227 23,962 102 127
13 Grundy County, IL 20,683 10,447 208 105
14 Jasper County, IN 22,057 7,378 323 108

