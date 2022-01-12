This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 4,230,710 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,164 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New York-Newark-Jersey City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pike County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,575 infections in Pike County, or 13,649 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New York metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 135 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, below the 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

