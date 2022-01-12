ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0djPu52800 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 58,313,875 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 827,991 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 4,230,710 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,164 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,824 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New York-Newark-Jersey City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pike County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,575 infections in Pike County, or 13,649 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New York metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 135 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, below the 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pike County, PA 13,649 7,575 135 75
2 Hunterdon County, NJ 14,796 18,503 168 210
3 Somerset County, NJ 16,160 53,355 276 911
4 Dutchess County, NY 17,014 50,003 185 543
5 Middlesex County, NJ 18,347 151,676 312 2,580
6 Morris County, NJ 18,402 90,976 274 1,355
7 Bergen County, NJ 18,898 175,750 333 3,099
8 Sussex County, NJ 19,038 27,091 266 379
9 Putnam County, NY 19,059 18,882 107 106
10 New York County, NY 19,127 312,248 292 4,771
11 Hudson County, NJ 19,951 133,400 369 2,464
12 Kings County, NY 20,584 535,325 433 11,268
13 Westchester County, NY 20,961 203,075 251 2,436
14 Queens County, NY 21,227 487,902 463 10,647
15 Union County, NJ 21,268 117,627 380 2,099
16 Monmouth County, NJ 21,309 132,835 295 1,837
17 Essex County, NJ 21,828 173,220 407 3,229
18 Bronx County, NY 21,994 316,241 485 6,973
19 Ocean County, NJ 22,111 130,882 423 2,502
20 Orange County, NY 22,285 84,287 260 982
21 Rockland County, NY 22,943 74,264 251 813
22 Passaic County, NJ 23,239 117,133 416 2,095
23 Suffolk County, NY 23,811 354,277 261 3,877
24 Nassau County, NY 24,390 330,870 253 3,435
25 Richmond County, NY 28,119 133,313 427 2,023

